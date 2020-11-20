Oppenheimer Increases Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $131.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.92.

XLRN stock opened at $110.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.08. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $124.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $6,758,556. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 60.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 157,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 59,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

