Opus (OPT) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, Opus has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $207,326.65 and approximately $4.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00078738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00440126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00023265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.42 or 0.02882701 BTC.

About Opus

Opus (OPT) is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

