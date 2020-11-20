Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.39. Oriole Resources shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 11,406,362 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.90.

Get Oriole Resources alerts:

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.04 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.