Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) (LON:OBD) Shares Gap Up to $66.75

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) (LON:OBD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.75, but opened at $70.50. Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) shares last traded at $70.63, with a volume of 48,338 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.73 million and a P/E ratio of -17.89.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) Company Profile (LON:OBD)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

