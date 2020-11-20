PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PACCAR by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in PACCAR by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PACCAR by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,485,000 after buying an additional 1,404,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

