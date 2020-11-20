Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 38,300 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 100.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after acquiring an additional 322,660 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $810.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.19.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

AFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

