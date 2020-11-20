Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Chefs’ Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 67,462 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,586 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 46,221 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $758.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHEF has been the subject of several research reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

