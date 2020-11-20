Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Chefs’ Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 67,462 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,586 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 46,221 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $758.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHEF has been the subject of several research reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Chefs` Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit