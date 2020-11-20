Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Invests $326,000 in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

