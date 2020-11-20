Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,845 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.77% of Mistras Group worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mistras Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1,515.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 298,411 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 403,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 102,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $217,130.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mistras Group stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mistras Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

