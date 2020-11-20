Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.21.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $287.52 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $295.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.