Paul R. Johnston Sells 8,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $640,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,279.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EXPO stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.19. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 49.67%.

EXPO has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Exponent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 818.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

