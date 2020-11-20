Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) Shares Gap Up to $13.00

Shares of Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $13.54. Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 205,360 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) price objective on shares of Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.26.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

