Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”

Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $192.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. BOCOM International lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of PDD opened at $137.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.29 and a beta of 1.28. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $155.61.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.0% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 9,863,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,714,000 after buying an additional 1,134,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 129.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,326,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,718,000 after purchasing an additional 612,715 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,879,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 254.4% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 3,069,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,471,000 after buying an additional 2,203,319 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

