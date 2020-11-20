Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.17.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $54.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after buying an additional 311,240 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $9,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,866,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,119,000 after buying an additional 251,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $7,640,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

