Piper Sandler Boosts Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $166.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus raised their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Moderna and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Shares of MRNA opened at $92.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 0.53. Moderna has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $103.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $607,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,694,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,568,846.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,292 shares of company stock valued at $44,080,587. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Moderna by 214.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

