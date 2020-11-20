Piper Sandler Boosts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $65.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VOYA. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.64.

Voya Financial stock opened at $57.54 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

