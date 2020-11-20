Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plus500’s FY2020 earnings at $5.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

PLSQF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Plus500 from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS:PLSQF opened at $19.70 on Monday. Plus500 has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $21.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

