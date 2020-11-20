PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to $37.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.23.
Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.23 on Monday. PPL has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 325,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.