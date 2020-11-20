PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to $37.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.23.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.23 on Monday. PPL has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPL will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 325,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

