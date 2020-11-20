PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,608,000 after acquiring an additional 394,841 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PRA Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PRA Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PRA Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.44. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. PRA Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. ValuEngine downgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $305,015.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,226,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $362,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,695 shares of company stock worth $1,546,693 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.