Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,988.00, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.