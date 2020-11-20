Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 348.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.95.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $153.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

