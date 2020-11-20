Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $12.19 Million Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.44% of Blackbaud worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackbaud by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 299,454 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 327,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 292,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 199,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 169,281 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 142,886 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLKB opened at $53.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 114.15, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens began coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

