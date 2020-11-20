Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $14.82 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,823 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.07% of Chewy worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 21,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,248,067.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 74,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,528.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $591,376.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,868 shares of company stock worth $8,575,333. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.31 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $74.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

