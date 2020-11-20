Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $16.91 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $16,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,323 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

WFC stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.