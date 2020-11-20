Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 99.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

