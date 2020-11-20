Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.16% of PTC worth $15,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,737 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,624,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,481,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,055,000 after purchasing an additional 414,068 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 112.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,400,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,907,000 after purchasing an additional 95,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 133.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $589,688. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

