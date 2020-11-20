Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after buying an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 156.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $132.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

