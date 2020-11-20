Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $603,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 627.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 338.1% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

Shares of GS opened at $224.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

