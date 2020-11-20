Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $514.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $506.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $537.53. The company has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 145.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total transaction of $705,118.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at $12,657,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,532 shares of company stock valued at $31,658,939 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

