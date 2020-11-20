Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 160 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $16,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in The Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 upped their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.03.

The Boeing stock opened at $205.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.56.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.