Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 174 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $17,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $147.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of -820.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

