Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,915 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 292,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 20.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,544,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,111,000 after acquiring an additional 603,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $52.14 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.