Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 204 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,039,000 after acquiring an additional 395,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,705,000 after purchasing an additional 325,275 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,228,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,138,000 after acquiring an additional 310,052 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,555,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300,029 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 887,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,915,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

NYSE:DUK opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average is $85.49. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

