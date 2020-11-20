Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,390 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $14,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. 140166 downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

