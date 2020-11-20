Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 803 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

