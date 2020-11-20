Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 9,032 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLNT. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $66.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 158.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,277,624.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 506,997 shares of company stock worth $34,601,625. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

