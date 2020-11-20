Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Booking by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. BidaskClub raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,822.69.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,010.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,789.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,715.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,128.02. The company has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $45.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

