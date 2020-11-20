Quantis Network Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 12% against the dollar. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $7,250.39 and $3.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00159691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00907218 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00191629 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00368010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00091352 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

