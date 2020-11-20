Raymond James Boosts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$65.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCL.B. CIBC boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.67.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$58.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.94. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion and a PE ratio of 21.54. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$34.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.55.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

