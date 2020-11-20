Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) COO Sells $812,268.00 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 9,200 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $812,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RJF stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RJF. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

