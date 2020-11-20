Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.