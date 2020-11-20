Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit