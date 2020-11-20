(RDS.A)’s (RDS.A) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their outperform rating on shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

RDS.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded (RDS.A) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded (RDS.A) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded (RDS.A) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. (RDS.A) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Get (RDS.A) alerts:

Shares of NYSE RDS.A opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. (RDS.A) has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $61.17.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.A) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.A) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.