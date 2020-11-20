Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love Sells 15,000 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $673,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,021,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,863,169.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $49.12 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 3.23.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on REPL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omega Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 5,344,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,161,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Replimune Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,315,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 339,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 299,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 237,859 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

