Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TOY)

11/16/2020 – Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$28.00.

11/13/2020 – Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

11/13/2020 – Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from C$23.00 to C$30.00.

11/4/2020 – Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.50.

10/25/2020 – Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$31.00.

10/19/2020 – Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$31.00.

10/8/2020 – Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

TOY stock opened at C$30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.95. Spin Master Corp. has a one year low of C$9.73 and a one year high of C$42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

