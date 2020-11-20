Reviewing CF Industries (NYSE:CF) & Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) and CF Industries (NYSE:CF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and CF Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $173.09 million 1.26 $3.36 million $0.09 63.00 CF Industries $4.59 billion 1.52 $493.00 million $1.93 16.88

CF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Bioceres Crop Solutions. CF Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioceres Crop Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of CF Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of CF Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Industries has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bioceres Crop Solutions and CF Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A CF Industries 1 8 7 0 2.38

CF Industries has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.71%. Given CF Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CF Industries is more favorable than Bioceres Crop Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and CF Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 1.93% 6.68% 1.40% CF Industries 7.00% 5.14% 2.34%

Summary

CF Industries beats Bioceres Crop Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets adjuvants, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. In addition, the company offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It serves clients in Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Libano, the United States, Italy, Paraguay, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Canada, Ukraine, Uruguay, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a subsidiary of Bioceres S.A.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, farmers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

