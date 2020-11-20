Reviewing Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ)

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inphi and LDK Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi 0 4 10 0 2.71 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inphi presently has a consensus price target of $135.85, indicating a potential downside of 9.38%. Given Inphi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inphi is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Inphi shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inphi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inphi and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi -14.44% 10.23% 3.61% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Inphi has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, meaning that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inphi and LDK Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi $365.64 million 21.36 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -2,498.33 LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LDK Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inphi.

Summary

Inphi beats LDK Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. The company's solutions provides a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and data centers. It also offers 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. The company's products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

