Reviewing Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) & Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) and Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Party City Holdco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Party City Holdco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Party City Holdco and Ferrellgas Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco 0 3 1 0 2.25 Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Party City Holdco presently has a consensus target price of $2.33, suggesting a potential downside of 40.78%. Given Party City Holdco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Party City Holdco is more favorable than Ferrellgas Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Party City Holdco has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Party City Holdco and Ferrellgas Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco $2.35 billion 0.19 -$532.49 million $0.45 8.76 Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.02 -$82.50 million N/A N/A

Ferrellgas Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Party City Holdco.

Profitability

This table compares Party City Holdco and Ferrellgas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco -62.97% -23.15% -1.91% Ferrellgas Partners -5.51% N/A -2.86%

Summary

Party City Holdco beats Ferrellgas Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery. As of August 8, 2019, the company operated approximately 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including franchise stores throughout North America under the Party City and Halloween City names, as well as e-commerce Websites principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. Party City Holdco Inc. offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores. It was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Elmsford, New York.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2020, it operated 79 service centers and 906 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

