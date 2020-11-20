Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Richards Packaging Income has a 1 year low of C$25.52 and a 1 year high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$128.59 million for the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

