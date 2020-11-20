RLI (NYSE:RLI) PT Raised to $120.00 at B. Riley

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

RLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised RLI from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.75.

RLI stock opened at $102.43 on Monday. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $105.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLI will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. This represents a yield of 1%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 867.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

