Robert J. Bishop Sells 50,000 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UFI stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $280.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.56. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Unifi by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 47.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 66.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 53,068 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the third quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 156.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

